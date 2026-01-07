New Ohio State WRs coach Cortez Hankton extends first offer to 5-star SEC commit

Ohio State’s recruiting efforts at the wide receiver position have been very fruitful in recent memory, but the departure of Brian Hartline to USF will leave many wondering if the Buckeyes can keep it up on the recruiting trail moving forward.

To no surprise, OSU brought in a worthy replacement in Cortez Hankton. He was announced as the Buckeyes’ new receives coach on New Year’s Day. On Tuesday, he issued his first offer — and it went to the No. 1 WR in the 2027 cycle.

New Orleans Brother Martin five-star Easton Royal committed to Texas on Nov. 29. He announced an offer from Ohio State on Tuesday night via X:

Royal is coming off an impressive showing at the Under Armour All-America Game in Orlando last weekend. His stock is already through the roof, but he continues to cement his status as one of the nation’s top pass-catchers regardless of class.

He took a fall visit to Columbus prior to choosing Texas a couple of months ago. He wasn’t yet offered by the Big Ten powerhouse, but that’s now changed. Hankton and OSU will look to get involved with the 5-foot-11, 185-pounder.

Ohio State, per usual, already has a major WR in its next recruiting class. Wayne (Ohio) five-star Jamier Brown, the No. 12 overall prospect and No. 3 receiver in the nation, committed over a year ago and remains locked in despite the departure of Hartline. Last month, the Buckeyes hung on to sign Five-Star Plus+ WR Chris Henry Jr., the No. 7 recruit and top-ranked WR in the 2026 cycle.

Royal just put together a dominant junior season for Brother Martin. In the regular season, he hauled in 53 catches and turned them into 1,151 yards and 17 touchdowns. Royal is one of three commits early on for Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns in the 2027 cycle.

Under Armour All-America Report

Rivals’ Director of Scouting and Rankings Charles Power wrote this of Royal last weekend after watching the five-star impress in Orlando:

“Royal made the most impressive individual play in a game that was a heavy defensive affair. The New Orleans native made a ridiculous one-handed grab on a well-thrown deep ball from Notre Dame quarterback commit Teddy Jarrard. Despite quality coverage from fellow five-star Joshua Dobson, Royal was able to find and bring down the football for the sensational grab. The Texas commit finished the night with three catches for 46 yards and the touchdowns and was named the game’s MVP. Royal entered the week considered one of the fastest players on hand, and lived up to that reputation with is ability to separate and pick up yards after the catch. The elite play speed and high-end playmaking skills make him Rivals’ No. 1 wide receiver in the 2027 cycle.”