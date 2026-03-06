North Carolina lands commitment from Malloy Smith, son of Kenny "The Jet" Smith

Malloy Smith, a three-star point guard in the 2026 class, has committed to North Carolina.

The 6-foot-6 senior out of Mater Dei High School (CA) is the son of former two-time NBA Champion and former Tar Heel great Kenny “The Jet” Smith.

Malloy picked up an offer from UNC in mid-February and took an official visit to Chapel Hill last weekend. He ultimately chose the Tar Heels over Cal and discussed his decision with Rivals.

Smith on his commitment to North Carolina

“I chose North Carolina because of how it felt like home, the coaches trust and belief in me and their future plans for me align with mine and how I feel they can get the best out of me.”

What stands out to Smith about North Carolina?

“Just the traditions and the history of North Carolina. How special the fan base is and it just speaks to the fact that every single coach has played at North Carolina and most of the staff as well.”

In his own words, what type of player is UNC getting?

“I like to get my teammates involved and play fast to use my speed to my advantage. The fans can expect a lot of energy and exciting plays.”

Smith also has a message for UNC fans.

“I’m very honored to be able to be apart of this family and every time I put on the Tar Heel jersey, I will not take it for granted.”

Malloy Smith becomes North Carolina’s third commitment in the 2026 class, joining Five-Star+ point guard Dylan Mingo (No. 6 NATL) and four-star small forward Maximo Adams (No. 22 NATL).