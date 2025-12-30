Ohio State lands a commitment from 2027 5-star EDGE David Jacobs: 'They valued me and made me feel wanted'

David Jacobs has been a hot name on the recruiting trail since middle school, and one of the most high-profile recruitments in the 2027 class now has clarity.

The 6-foot-5.5, 225-pound five-star pass rusher, ranked No. 10 overall in the 2027 Rivals Industry Ranking, has made an early commitment to Ohio State. With offers from elite programs coast to coast, Jacobs has been one of the most coveted edge defenders in the country over the last few cycles.

“I’ve been thinking about this decision a lot lately,” Jacobs told Rivals. “I’ve been everywhere and I’ve seen everything. This season, I was all over the country taking visits, and every visit was basically like an official visit for me. As the season went on, I started thinking about committing early more and more, and I made my mind up.”

For the Georgia legacy, a visit to Columbus helped push Ohio State to the top.

“I love everything about Ohio State,” Jacobs said. “I was there for the Rutgers game and that visit really blew me away. The coaches, the players, and the atmosphere made a big impact on me. I knew about Ohio State and had been following them for a long time, but that visit showed me a lot.”

Relationships with the coaching staff were central to his decision, particularly along the defensive line.

“Coach Larry Johnson is an amazing coach,” Jacobs said. “He can teach me so much about life and football. He’s a great person, and Coach Ryan Day is too. The way those guys coach is something I really like. They play for each other up there.

“It’s really about the culture at Ohio State. They valued me and made me feel wanted.”

The star out of Roswell (Ga.) Blessed Trinity has a busy stretch ahead, as he is set to compete in the Under Armour All-America Game on Jan. 3 before heading to the Polynesian Bowl later in the month. While his commitment is locked in, he made it clear his recruitment is not completely closed.

“I will still take some official visits,” Jacobs said. “I committed to Ohio State over Miami and Texas A&M. Those schools, Georgia, and maybe one or two more will probably get official visits.

“Recruiting is never over, so we’ll see who really wants me and who will fight for me. Ohio State is a top program. Miami is a great school and I feel very valued by them. You have Georgia and A&M too.”