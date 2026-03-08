Oklahoma has No. 1 class after wave of blue-chip commitments

In what’s been perhaps the most fruitful recruiting day of the Brent Venables era, Oklahoma has soared to the top of the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings. Saturday has now brought the Sooners four commitments.

Following the addition of Danville (Ky.) Boyle County four-star tight end Seneca Driver, the No. 1 TE in the Rivals300, OU has now jumped Texas A&M and Ohio State for the No. 1 spot in the team rankings.

It’s a class that’s already up to 18 total commits and the calendar just flipped to March. While there’s still a long way to go until the December signing period, the SEC program is in a pristine position after this memorable weekend.

Saraland (Ala.) four-star quarterback Jamison Roberts, Mobile (Ala.) Williamson four-star safety Jaylen Scott, Andover (Kan.) three-star interior offensive lineman Tyson Ross and Driver have all joined the OU class.

Roberts kicked things off on Saturday afternoon. Long considered an OU lean, he locked in and ranks as the No. 239 overall prospect and No. 20 QB in the nation.

“It didn’t matter where I went or what new offers I got,” Roberts told Rivals’ Chad Simmons. “Everywhere I went, I compared it to Oklahoma, and Oklahoma was always on top. It was just the right fit for me. I know that is the school for me.”

The Sooners double-dipped in the Yellowhammer State by also adding Scott to the fold. A former Auburn commit, he’s the No. 18 safety in the cycle. OU has already shown its ability to go all over the country to find and land blue-chip talent.

Driver is another great example. By no means a hidden gem, the Bluegrass State star has continued to see his stock rise. Kentucky entered the year with the edge in his process, but once the Sooners turned up the heat and got him back down to Norman, it was a done deal.

Ross became the fourth O-lineman to join the class. Fort Gibson (Okla.) five-star offensive tackle Cooper Hackett and Bixby (Okla.) four-star OT Kaeden Penny continue to headline as the Sooners’ in-state commits. Alongside Hackett, Penny and Southlake Carroll (Texas) three-star OT Luke Wilson, Ross gives legendary OL coach Bill Bedenbaugh another weapon in the trenches.

Not to be forgotten, Argyle (Texas) Liberty Christian four-star linebacker Cooper Witten jumped in the boat just four days ago. The son of new Sooners tight ends coach Jason Witten, Cooper is the No. 2 LB in the cycle. The full OU class can be seen here.