Oregon secures official visit from Rivals300 LB Brandon Lockley Jr.

St. Joseph’s (Pa.) four-star linebacker Brandon Lockley Jr. has emerged as one Oregon’s top recruiting targets at that position nationally in recent months.

The Ducks extended an offer in November and have quickly worked themselves into his list of top contenders. They’re hoping to take things a step further and get him in their class this summer, hosting him for an official visit the weekend of June 19-21, he posted on Tuesday.

“Oregon is one of my more recent offers. They have done a great job making me a priority,” he told Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong earlier this month. “They were the first school to come to my home to visit me and Coach Lanning came to visit me and my parents at school the following week. Coach Michalowski reviewed defenses with me through Zoom and is always available if I had any questions. Oregon is a school I’ve always been interested in. I’m looking forward to my spring visit in April and setting my official visit date.”

Big thanks to @CoachDanLanning , @CoachMikeLBs and Coach @RossDoug21 for coming out to visit me today! Appreciate learning more about the @oregonfootball program! Can’t wait to make it out for a spring visit! #scoducks 🦆 pic.twitter.com/hOouylpS57 — Brandon “Baby” Lockley, Jr (@BrandonLockley_) January 29, 2026

Lockley Jr. is one of the country’s most coveted linebackers, and the Ducks weren’t the only program in to see him last month before the dead period. Coaches from Alabama, Duke, Auburn, Michigan, Virginia, Pitt and more also stopped by.

Oregon will, however, be one of a select handful of programs to get an official visit this summer. He told Wiltfong he will be at Alabama the weekend of May 29, followed by Duke the weekend of June 5, and Nebraska is set for the weekend of June 12. With the summer recruiting period ending June 21, it will be the Ducks who get the final visit of the summer.

Ducks will have a battle on their hands for Rivals’ No. 8 linebacker

Penn State, the in-state program who was a contender previously under James Franklin’s staff, is also looking to get back in the mix.

“Penn State has recently shown a lot of interest. I’m looking forward to building a relationship with the new coaching staff,” Lockley Jr. told Wiltfong.

Lockley also has two spring visits locked in to Oregon (April 1-4) and Auburn (April 10-12), with Nebraska and Alabama both working to get him on campus as well. The list of schools trying to get him into their class is long, and for good reason.

Rivals tabs Lockley Jr. as the No. 143 overall prospect and No. 8 player at his position this cycle.