Prolific 4-star WR Ja'Hyde Brown commits to Indiana at Navy All-American Bowl

Louisville (Ky.) Christian Academy four-star 2027 receiver Ja’Hyde Brown announced his commitment to No. 1 Indiana on Saturday during the live broadcast of the Navy All-American Bowl.

Tabbed Rivals as the nation’s No. 37 receiver and No. 292 prospect overall, the 5-foot-10, 175-pound Brown had a fantastic junior season turning 98 receptions into 1,556 yards and 24 touchdowns to lead his team to a 15-0 record en route to a state championship.

The touted Brown chose to play for head coach Curt Cignetti and the Hoosiers over the likes of Alabama, Louisville, Vanderbilt, Kentucky and Auburn. He attended a couple games in Bloomington during the fall.

“I mean, honestly, it was just the coaching staff,” Brown said. “And I’ve been up there a couple times, and I just really like how the campus made me feel, how the game made me feel.”

The transformation the Hoosiers football program has had under Cignetti and this coaching staff was the difference for Brown who aims to help keep it rolling for years to come.

“I just feel like Coach Cig is all gas, no brakes,” Brown said. “I feel like some coaches tend to take their foot off the gas but Coach Cig he’s 110 percent every day, all day.

“I like what he’s doing with the program. He came to a school that was not really that good and then he just turned a whole program around within just two years. I would just like to be a part of that and continue building the IU program.”

Brown is one of the most prolific receivers in the Midwest and doesn’t plan on changing in the Big Ten.

“I like watching the (Indiana) offense, he said. “I feel like I really see myself in the offense. And, you know, all their receivers are versatile. All of them can play inside and outside.”

A look at the Indiana class with Brown in the fold.