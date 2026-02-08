Prolific linebacker Josiah Pouncy locks in with Louisville

Louisville picked up a commitment from one of their top targets in the 2027 class in Cincinnati (Ohio) Taft linebacker Josiah Pouncy.

As a junior, the 6-foot-3, 212-pound Pouncy was all over the field racking up 186 tackles including 42 stops for loss and three forced fumbles.

Head coach Jeff Brohm and the Cardinals beat Indiana, Iowa, Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, Kentucky and Tennessee for Pouncy’s pledge.

“I like the way their defense is set up,” Pouncy said. “The got a lot of NFL schemes in their defense and it’s really setup for a player like me, a versatile linebacker, that can play safety, nickel, outside linebacker and inside linebacker.”

Pouncy adds to a class Rivals ranks No. 11 nationally early in the 2027 cycle. He was on the Cardinals campus this past weekend and Vince Marrow was the lead recruiter. New linebackers coach Adam Mueller was heavily involved.

“The love there it’s never changing,” Pouncy said. “Coach Marron and coach Brohm and they have a young linebackers coach, Coach Mully, I’ve got a really good relationship with the whole coaching staff. I like the plan they have for me. There is a lot of opportunity to play as a freshman.”

Brohm emphasized the potential of the program to Pouncy.

“The brotherhood, the culture, they can win a National Championship.”

Rivals ranks Pouncy as the No. 23 athlete in the 2027 class.