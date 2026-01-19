Texas A&M continues to load up with eyes toward No. 1 recruiting class in 2027

Just weeks after its first College Football Playoff appearance, Texas A&M continues to hit the accelerator on the recruiting trail.

Only one other team early in the 2027 cycle has more commitments — Oklahoma with 13 — than the Aggies, who have 10 of their own before the 2026 season is even officially over. Early Monday morning, they added another major piece to get to double digits by landing a commitment from San Antonio Roosevelt four-star offensive tackle Kaeden Scott.

“I love the way they treat me compared to a lot of other places,” Scott told Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman. “That’s always appreciated. Coach Cush (Adam Cushing) is a great guy. Since the first time we met, we clicked.”

The massive 6-foot-7, 280-pounder is the No. 233 overall prospect nationally, No. 21 offensive tackle and No. 33 recruit in the state, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services.

He is also the 10th blue-chip commitment this cycle for the Aggies, who are focusing heavily on quality over quantity under Elko. In 2026, the Aggies signed 27 players, with 22 of them being ranked four- or five-star prospects.

Aggies building in the trenches

One of Elko’s other big priorities when he took over, outside of improving the roster talent, was stacking talent and depth along the offensive and defensive lines. They’ve done that in each of the past two classes, and appear poised to do so again in 2025.

Already they have five commitments from blue-chip players in the trenches, headlined by elite defensive lineman Myels Smith, who Rivals ranks as a top-35 prospect nationally. Rivals top-100 interior mauler Elijah Patmon is in the fold, as well as coveted edge rusher Kaden McCarty.

Joining Scott on the offensive side is another bookend tackle, DeMarrion Johnson out of Tyler Legacy (Texas). The 6-foot-7, 300-pounder committed to A&M back in August and gives the offensive line room two more big bodies to work with.

No one is happier about than than blue-chip quarterback commit Jayce Johnson, Rivals’ No. 2 passer in this class. Johnson was the first to commit this cycle back on August 3, and he got the ball rolling to build around. He, along with their trio of elite defensive back pledges, makes Texas A&M the only school with four top-100 commitments thus far.

