Top-30 recruit Devin Cleveland sets visit to Michigan

Michigan will host one of the top shooting guards in the 2027 class for an unofficial visit next month. Devin Cleveland, a four-star, 6-foot-3 junior out of La Lumiere School (IN), will make a trip to Ann Arbor on March 8th to watch the Wolverines take on their in-state rival, Michigan State.

This will be Cleveland’s second time visiting Michigan as he also made a trip as a sophomore. He says he’s also been to Arkansas and Marquette.

Cleveland, the No. 28 overall player in the class per the Rivals Industry Ranking, received an offer from coach Dusty May in November 2024, according to his X.

Along with Michigan, he holds offers from Arkansas, Marquette, Illinois, DePaul, Arizona State, and others.

Cleveland grew up around Michigan guard Nimari Burnett. Both are from Chicago, and Cleveland says the two are close friends.

Cleveland on Michigan

In a previous interview with Rivals, Devin Cleveland discussed the Wolverines.

“With Michigan, actually my cousin goes there, Nimari Burnett, and it was fun up there. Like the big house, man, they play Oregon. And that was when Oregon was like the number one team in the country. So that game was crazy. And, you know, it really gets cold out there. It’s kind of like home, like in Chicago, you know, it gets cold. But I like his system. I like the way he just lets his guys hoop. If you can do what you can do, if you can do certain things, you can do it. He’s not gonna ever hold you back in a way. So he just lets you hoop and it’s not a leash when he plays.”

More from Cleveland

In that same previous interview with Rivals, Cleveland discussed his game.

”I feel like with me is kind of like I’ll get a bucket, but I always look around for my teammates. I’ll just look for the best shot on the court. I like to get my teammates involved, but I feel like my shooting stands out more than anything with me and I can get to the basket with either hand. I can finish with either hand and my defense is improving by the day. So I feel like that’s my game right there.”

A standout at USA Basketball

Last October, Rivals National Recruiting Analyst Jamie Shaw found Cleveland to be one of the top performers at the USA Basketball Minicamp.

Devin Cleveland plays a steady game, being able to defend the ball and create offensive advantages. Cleveland touched the paint, sprayed passes, and knocked down shots on offense. It was a good showing for him throughout the USA Basketball minicamp.

Cleveland is known as a shot-maker, and today when he was making shots, he was a factor. He played confidently, and sometimes that sounds out in these settings.



