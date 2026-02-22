Top-50 overall recruit Jaxson Davis attending Michigan State game on Sunday

Jaxson Davis, a four-star point guard in the 2027 class, is attending Michigan State’s matchup against Ohio State on Sunday, he told Rivals.

The 6-foot-1 junior out of Warren Township (IL) is ranked as the No. 45 overall recruit in the 2027 class, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He’s also the No. 15 ranked point guard nationally and the No. 1 player in Illinois.

Davis, the reigning Gatorade Player of the Year in Illinois, has not yet been offered by the Spartans. This month, he surpassed 2,000 points scored.

However, schools like Indiana, Purdue, Illinois, Iowa, Ohio State, Michigan, Georgia, Missouri, and others have extended scholarships to him.

Davis has recently visited Illinois and Purdue. He will go to Michigan in a couple of weeks.



