Top committed wide receivers in the 2027 cycle so far

The 2027 cycle is loaded with talent at wide receiver. There’s currently 54 blue-chip pass-catchers in the class, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.

Many have already made some serious strides in their college recruitments. A handful have already committed, too. Of those 54 receivers, 11 are off the board, as of Feb. 13

Below is a look at the top committed wide receiver prospects early on in the 2027 cycle:

Easton Royal — Texas

School: Brother Martin (La.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 7 NATL. (No. 1 WR)

Royal has been Rivals’ top-ranked pass-catcher for some time and he opted not to wait on making a decision. He took a weekend visit to Texas on Nov. 28 and decided to lock in with Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns while on campus. Ohio State, Miami and LSU are among the others that were involved and will remain involved moving forward. Royal being in the mix early could help Texas strike up some serious momentum early on in the 2027 cycle. He possesses elite speed and was named the “most dynamic pass-catcher” early on in the cycle by Rivals’ Scouting and Rankings Team.

Jamier Brown — Ohio State

School: Wayne (Ohio)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 12 NATL. (No. 3 WR)

The five-star pass-catcher has already been committed to Ohio State for over a year. He made his pledge on Nov. 23, 2024 and has shown no signs of backing off since, even with the departure of Brian Hartline. The Buckeyes inked five-star WR Chris Henry Jr. after a long-standing commitment and they’ll now hope to do the same with Brown. He’s the top-ranked prospect in Ohio.

Benny Easter Jr. — Texas Tech

School: Summer Creek (Texas)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 110 NATL. (No. 16 WR)

Texas Tech has some serious recruiting momentum and that helped it land Easter Jr. last month on Nov. 20. The 6-foot-2, 190-pounder plays for one of the top high school football programs in Texas and tallied over 1,000 receiving yards as a junior this fall. Easter is also the No. 5 WR in the Rivals300 and one of four blue-chippers pledged to the Red Raiders so far in the cycle.

School: Edison (Fla.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 185 NATL. (No. 22 WR)

Stevens jumped in the mix for Mario Cristobal and Co. back in January of 2025. His stock has risen since then, especially after he performed well on the 7v7 circuit last spring. He’s kept his recruitment open and has planned to continue visiting other programs, but Miami has the pledge and isn’t keen on letting Stevens slip away.

Nico Bland — Arizona State

School: Orange Lutheran (Calif.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 187 NATL. (No. 24 WR)

Just before National Signing Day for the 2026 cycle, Bland committed to Kenny Dillingham and Arizona State, kickstarting their 2027 pledge list. He’s the No. 20 junior in the Golden State and chose the Sun Devils over Washington, UCLA and Utah, among others. Bland suits up for one of the most notable football programs out West.

Braylon Pope — Washington

School: Sumner (Wash.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 309 NATL. (No. 40 WR)

Washington continued to get the in-state pass-catcher on campus this year and Pope responded with a commitment earlier this week. “Staying close to home was big for me. I have a strong connection with the coaches as well and I’ve been around them a lot,” Pope told Rivals’ Greg Biggins. He’s the No. 1 player in Washington and No. 19 WR in the Rivals300.

School: Withrow (Ohio)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 317 NATL. (No. 42 WR)

Vince Marrow loves recruiting the state of Ohio and he helped Louisville land an early pledge from Alexander Jr. at the end of November. He’s also an outlier for Rivals and is now the No. 202 recruit and No. 28 WR in the Rivals300. Kentucky, Cincinnati and Pitt were among his other offers prior to pulling the trigger on joining the Cardinals’ class.

Demarcus Brown — Virginia

School: North Cross School (Va.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 333 NATL. (No. 44 WR)

Virginia continues to hold its own when it comes to churning out high school talent and Brown is next up in the 2027 class. He boasts an impressive offer list but the in-state Cavaliers made some major strides in his recruitment this fall and he decided to commit to UVA. “I respect the way they recruited me. They showed me a lot of attention before they offered; they just wanted to be sure,” Brown told Rivals’ Chad Simmons.

Trey Wimbley — Clemson

School: DW Daniel (S.C.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 345 NATL. (No. 47 WR)

Another top pass-catcher set to stay in-state is Wimbley, the No. 9 junior in South Carolina. He reclassified from the 2028 cycle, finally landed an offer from Dabo Swinney and Co. and then committed just a couple of weeks later. An Alabama legacy, Wimbley is locked in with the program that’s been on his radar for a long time.

School: Christian Academy of Louisville (Ky.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 361 NATL. (No. 50 WR)

The Bluegrass is particularly loaded with top talent this cycle and Brown is one of the best. While Kentucky and Louisville are in the mix for many of them, Brown was identified as a top target for Curt Cignetti and the Hoosiers early and he locked in with the national champs during the Navy All-American Bowl on Jan. 10. “I mean, honestly, it was just the coaching staff,” Brown told Rivals. “And I’ve been up there a couple times, and I just really like how the campus made me feel, how the game made me feel.”