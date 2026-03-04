Top cornerback recruits in the updated 2027 Rivals300

Last week, the 2027 Rivals300 updated as we head into spring visit and offseason camp season.

The cornerback position is absurdly deep. Of the 300 prospects featured in the new rankings, 39 are corners.

Of those 39, 10 are currently committed. Georgia, South Carolina and Notre Dame are among the schools that have landed a pledge from an elite CB. Below is a look at the top corners in the updated 2027 Rivals300 rankings following the Feb. 23 update:

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 2

School: North Crowley (Texas)

Meredith remains a Five-Star Plus+ prospect and remains as coveted as they come entering the spring. Texas A&M continues to trend, according to the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine, but plenty of other suitors are also in the mix. Alabama and Texas are among those that will look to snatch momentum away from the Aggies. There still appears to be a ways to go in Meredith’s recruitment.

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 7

School: William Amos Hough (N.C.)

Now playing in North Carolina, Dobson is about to embark on a big tour of spring visits as he continues to field interest from a ton of top schools. LSU is the school with the edge, per the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine. He’ll soon get another look at the likes of Clemson, Texas Tech, South Carolina, Texas A&M, Auburn and Miami.

3. Donte Wright — Georgia commit

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 21

School: Long Beach Poly (Calif.)

Wright has been committed to Georgia since last June, but the Bulldogs are going to have to fight to keep him in the fold. Multiple insiders have now logged picks in the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine in favor of Oregon flipping Wright away from UGA. UCLA and Miami have also been in pursuit, but arrows are now pointing toward Eugene. Regardless of where he’s pledged, his stock continues to rise ahead of his senior season.

4. Aamaury Fountain — South Carolina commit

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 25

School: Northside (Ga.)

One of the biggest risers in the new Rivals300, Fountain has soared inside the top 25 nationally and he remains committed to South Carolina. The Gamecocks landed his commitment on Jan. 2, beating the likes of Georgia, Georgia Tech and Florida. Programs will continue to push, but Fountain is locked in with Shane Beamer and Co. as he careens toward five-star status.

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 29

School: Mustang (Okla.)

Another corner on the rise, Osborne also made a big jump in the new Rivals300. His recruitment has had a local flavor to this point and it’s the in-state Oklahoma Sooners that are currently trending, according to the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine. Oklahoma State has also been involved with the 6-foot-2, 180-pounder, who will continue to garner national interest moving forward.

6. Xavier Hasan — Notre Dame commit

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 33

School: Cardinal Gibbons (N.C.)

The 5-foot-11, 190-pounder has been committed to Notre Dame since Dec. 15, when the chose it over the likes of Tennessee, South Carolina and Ohio State. He’s a key early pledge for Marcus Freeman and the Irish, who continue to recruit the state of North Carolina well. Others will try to flip Hasan, but he remains solid with ND.

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 39

School: Dothan (Ala.)

Yet another corner that made a big leap up the Rivals300, Hall is now Rivals’ No. 1 player in Alabama. He’s got some usual SEC suspects and others charging for his commitment. Hall has got a spring visit tour on deck and will get a look at the likes of Ole Miss, Alabama, Texas A&M, Georgia, Oregon, Georgia Tech and Texas. Rivals’ Chad Simmons has more on Hall here.

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 58

School: Shadow Creek (Texas)

Sherrard plays for an athlete factory in the Lone Star State and he’s next up at Shadow Creek. The 6-foot-1, 180-pounder made a big move up the Rivals300 and is now the No. 9 player in Texas. LSU and Arizona State are two schools jockeying for position in his recruitment and both have locked in official visits thus far.

9. Raylaun Henry — Texas A&M commit

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 69

School: St. Frances Academy (Md.)

Mike Elko and the Aggies already have an elite defensive back haul in the 2027 cycle and Henry is a headliner. He pledged to Texas A&M back in November and has remained rock-solid thus far. Henry of course plays for one of the most notable high school football programs in the nation and his stock remains on the rise.

10. Ace Alston — Notre Dame commit

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 72

School: Anderson (Ohio)

Alston and Hasan create a formidable cornerback duo at the top of the Notre Dame recruiting class. The Buckeye State standout chose the Fighting Irish on Dec. 9 after also considering the likes of LSU, Tennessee, UCLA and Penn State. Despite coaching changes in South Bend, Alston is still in the fold for Freeman and Co.

Other top CBs in the Rivals300

11. Hayden Stepp

12. Danny Lang

13. Juju Johnson

14. Kei’Shjuan Telfair

15. Amare Nugent — Florida commit

16. Bryce Woods

17. Joshua Vilmael

18. Josiah Molden

19. Darius Johnson

20. Monsanna Torbert — Indiana commit