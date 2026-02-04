Final ACC Team Recruiting Rankings after National Signing Day

The dust has almost completely settled on the February National Signing Day — and the 2026 class — with an impressive showing from some of the top programs in the ACC.

Mario Cristobal and Miami locked down another top-10 class, led by Five-Star Plus+ offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell and 19 other-blue chippers. But maybe more impressive were the classes (and finishes) from some of the league’s non-traditional powerhouses. Both SMU and North Carolina locked in top-25 classes after failing to do so a year ago. And James Franklin has worked minor miracles at Virginia Tech, taking a class that ranked 121st nationally two weeks ago to one that finished just outside the top-25.

As a whole, the league signed 79 out of the 400 available blue-chip prospects — up from 52 (a 51% increase) — just a year ago. Here’s how the classes shook out:

31 total signees

1 five-stars | 19 four-stars | 10 three-stars

Top Signee: 5-star OT Jackson Cantwell, No. 1 NATL (No. 1 OT)

National Class Ranking: No. 8

The Hurricanes closed out strong, despite not having any flashy flips to close the cycle. They were able to grab Rivals four-star linebacker Karsten Busch, but the biggest priority was holding onto the class they’d already assembled. 2026 marks the fourth consecutive year that the ‘Canes have finished with the No. 1 class in the ACC.

33 total commits

0 five-stars | 11 four-stars | 21 three-stars

Top Signee: 4-star CB Chauncey Kennon, No. 69 NATL. (No. 8 CB)

National Class Ranking: No. 14

Despite an abysmal season on the field in 2025, the ‘Noles were largely able to keep this class together. They did lose five-star cornerback Jay Timmons to Ohio State, but were able to hold onto Kennon and fill some other key positions of need, particularly on the defensive side of the ball.

41 total commits

0 five-stars | 10 four-stars | 31 three-stars

Top Signee: 4-star SAF Jakob Weatherspoon, No. 147 NATL. (No. 14 SAF)

National Class Ranking: No. 17

After overturning a huge portion of UNC’s roster last spring, Bill Belichick is poised to do so again after a disappointing 2025 campaign. The Tar Heels are bringing in 41 — yes 41 — high school and junior college prospects to the program this offseason. The group does feature 10 blue-chippers, but the Heels will be counting on the development of some lower-rated prospects as well.

22 total commits

0 five-stars | 9 four-stars | 13 three-stars

Top Signee: 4-star WR Naeem Burroughs, No. 67 NATL. (No. 12 WR)

National Class Ranking: No. 20

For the first time 2012, the Tigers didn’t sign a single five-star in a given cycle — quite a streak for Dabo Swinney and Co. They did add 10 blue-chip commits, but the on-field struggles in recent years have been mirrored by a decline on the recruiting trail as well. With only 35 signees between their past two classes, Clemson will likely be heading back to the portal for some more contributors if they’re going to turn things around next season.

23 total commits

0 five-stars | 7 four-stars | 16 three-stars

Top Signee: 4-star RB Christian Rhodes, No. 168 NATL. (No. 12 RB)

National Class Ranking: No. 25

The Mustangs closed strong at the end of the cycle, with four commitments in the final two weeks before National Signing Day in December. That included a pair of four-star flips in junior college defensive lineman David Chukwuemeka and four-star offensive lineman Samuelu Utu. Rhett Lashlee’s group continues to trend up, with this class finishing 8 spots ahead of where last year’s did.

Teams 6-17 in the ACC Team Recruiting Rankings

6. Virginia Tech – 88.416

7. Syracuse – 88.001

8. Stanford – 87.540

9. Georgia Tech – 87.529

10. Wake Forest – 87.285



11. Pittsburgh – 87.217

12. NC State – 87.106

13. Louisville – 86.961

14. California – 86.509

15. Boston College – 86.443

16. Duke – 85.864

17. Virginia – 84.313