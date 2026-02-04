Final ACC Team Recruiting Rankings after National Signing Day
The dust has almost completely settled on the February National Signing Day — and the 2026 class — with an impressive showing from some of the top programs in the ACC.
Mario Cristobal and Miami locked down another top-10 class, led by Five-Star Plus+ offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell and 19 other-blue chippers. But maybe more impressive were the classes (and finishes) from some of the league’s non-traditional powerhouses. Both SMU and North Carolina locked in top-25 classes after failing to do so a year ago. And James Franklin has worked minor miracles at Virginia Tech, taking a class that ranked 121st nationally two weeks ago to one that finished just outside the top-25.
As a whole, the league signed 79 out of the 400 available blue-chip prospects — up from 52 (a 51% increase) — just a year ago. Here’s how the classes shook out:
1. Miami – 92.149
31 total signees
1 five-stars | 19 four-stars | 10 three-stars
Top Signee: 5-star OT Jackson Cantwell, No. 1 NATL (No. 1 OT)
National Class Ranking: No. 8
The Hurricanes closed out strong, despite not having any flashy flips to close the cycle. They were able to grab Rivals four-star linebacker Karsten Busch, but the biggest priority was holding onto the class they’d already assembled. 2026 marks the fourth consecutive year that the ‘Canes have finished with the No. 1 class in the ACC.
2. Florida State – 89.960
33 total commits
0 five-stars | 11 four-stars | 21 three-stars
Top Signee: 4-star CB Chauncey Kennon, No. 69 NATL. (No. 8 CB)
National Class Ranking: No. 14
Despite an abysmal season on the field in 2025, the ‘Noles were largely able to keep this class together. They did lose five-star cornerback Jay Timmons to Ohio State, but were able to hold onto Kennon and fill some other key positions of need, particularly on the defensive side of the ball.
3. North Carolina – 89.863
41 total commits
0 five-stars | 10 four-stars | 31 three-stars
Top Signee: 4-star SAF Jakob Weatherspoon, No. 147 NATL. (No. 14 SAF)
National Class Ranking: No. 17
Top 10
- 1New
National Signing Day
Remembering the madness
- 2Hot
Charles Bediako case
Attorneys request delay
- 3
Top Spenders
NIL battle for 2026 recruits
- 4Trending
Joey Aguilar
Judge grants restraining order
- 5
Lane Kiffin
Critical of new CFP dates
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
After overturning a huge portion of UNC’s roster last spring, Bill Belichick is poised to do so again after a disappointing 2025 campaign. The Tar Heels are bringing in 41 — yes 41 — high school and junior college prospects to the program this offseason. The group does feature 10 blue-chippers, but the Heels will be counting on the development of some lower-rated prospects as well.
4. Clemson – 89.236
22 total commits
0 five-stars | 9 four-stars | 13 three-stars
Top Signee: 4-star WR Naeem Burroughs, No. 67 NATL. (No. 12 WR)
National Class Ranking: No. 20
For the first time 2012, the Tigers didn’t sign a single five-star in a given cycle — quite a streak for Dabo Swinney and Co. They did add 10 blue-chip commits, but the on-field struggles in recent years have been mirrored by a decline on the recruiting trail as well. With only 35 signees between their past two classes, Clemson will likely be heading back to the portal for some more contributors if they’re going to turn things around next season.
5. SMU – 88.770
23 total commits
0 five-stars | 7 four-stars | 16 three-stars
Top Signee: 4-star RB Christian Rhodes, No. 168 NATL. (No. 12 RB)
National Class Ranking: No. 25
The Mustangs closed strong at the end of the cycle, with four commitments in the final two weeks before National Signing Day in December. That included a pair of four-star flips in junior college defensive lineman David Chukwuemeka and four-star offensive lineman Samuelu Utu. Rhett Lashlee’s group continues to trend up, with this class finishing 8 spots ahead of where last year’s did.
Teams 6-17 in the ACC Team Recruiting Rankings
6. Virginia Tech – 88.416
7. Syracuse – 88.001
8. Stanford – 87.540
9. Georgia Tech – 87.529
10. Wake Forest – 87.285
11. Pittsburgh – 87.217
12. NC State – 87.106
13. Louisville – 86.961
14. California – 86.509
15. Boston College – 86.443