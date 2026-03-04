5 things to know about Minnesota WR commit David Mack

On Tuesday, Minnesota added its fifth commitment to the 2027 recruiting class as Moorhead (MN) wide receiver David Mack announced his decision to become a Golden Gopher. Below, Gophers Nation goes over five things Minnesota fans should know about Mack and his commitment.

1. Mack is coming off a monster junior season

After having a strong sophomore campaign in 2024, in which he recorded 69 receptions for 930 yards and 18 touchdowns. Mack had an even better season as a junior with 121 receptions for 1,607 yards and 26 touchdowns.

All three numbers allowed him to lead the state in the three categories according to the MN Football Hub. His 121 receptions were 44 more than Kade Bush, who ranked second, and his 1,607 yards were over 450 yards more than J’Marion Sanders’s 1,149 yards, and his 26 total touchdowns were 10 more than Sanders’ 16.

2. Mack a ‘safe bet’ to be productive

New Rivals’ addition Allen Trieu, one of the most authoritative voices in the Midwest, recently called Mack a ‘safe bet to be a productive college player.’ You can read Trieu’s full thoughts on the newest Minnesota commit, here.

New Minnesota commit David Mack had 121 receptions last season.



Skilled, tough, and a safe bet to be a productive college player.



More here: https://t.co/25zT7X4H3q pic.twitter.com/ielWq021WN — Allen Trieu (@AllenTrieu) March 3, 2026

3. Mack was underrecruited

Now, this is clearly an opinion, but Mack is a clear example of a Minnesota talent being underrecruited for one of so many reasons. While we don’t think Mack is necessarily a five-star, can’t-miss recruit, we do believe he is a better prospect than his current offer sheet suggests. Outside of the Gophers, Mack held offers from Kansas and Colorado State. P.J. Fleck and staff have never been afraid of taking shots on kids like Mack, and we believe there’s a very good chance that Mack outplays his current ranking and offer sheet at the collegiate level.

4. Two down, one to go from Moorhead

Mack represents the second of three targets from Moorhead High that Minnesota is targeting in the 2027 recruiting cycle. After previously landing running back Taye Reich last week, Mack joined his teammate on Tuesday, and now the Gophers will look to add a third commitment.

That remaining target is quarterback Jett Feeney. The three-star prospect is expected to return to campus on Thursday for an unofficial visit.

5. Minnesota’s 2027 recruiting class broken down

Mack is Minnesota’s fifth commitment in the 2027 recruiting class and the fourth on the offensive side of the ball. He joins quarterback Furian Inferrera, the previously mentioned Taye Reich, and running back Greg Hargrow on that side. The program’s lone defensive commitment is in-state EDGE rusher Eli Diane.

Additionally, he’s the third in-state commitment for the Gophers, joining Diane and Reich. Inferrera hails from California, while Hargrow is from Mississippi.

By Position

QB – 1

RB – 2

WR – 1

OL – 0

EDGE – 1

DL – 0

LB – 0

CB – 0

S – 0

ATH – 0

By State:

Minnesota – 3

California – 1

Mississippi – 1

