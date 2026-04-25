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OwlScoop News
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OwlScoop
Temple checked all the boxes for Dez White - and his family
John DiCarlo
7 minutes ago
OwlScoop
Division II All-American Dallis Dillard details his decision to sign with Temple
John DiCarlo
04/25/26
OwlScoop
Dallis Dillard commits to Temple
John DiCarlo
04/24/26
OwlScoop
The Scoop: S11, E36 - Owls land a sure shot in Dez White
John DiCarlo
04/23/26
OwlScoop
Oregon State transfer Dez White commits to Temple
John DiCarlo
04/22/26
OwlScoop
Temple lands portal commitment from Texas Southern standout Taliyah Logwood
Colin Schofield
04/20/26
OwlScoop
Temple general manager Clayton Barnes talks Owls' roster, post-spring outlook
John DiCarlo
04/17/26
OwlScoop
The Scoop: S11, E35 - Putting a Cherry on top of the spring game
John DiCarlo
04/16/26
OwlScoop
Fisher fills out Temple bench with former Big Ten assistant
Kyle Gauss
04/15/26
OwlScoop
Kolin Dinkins relishing his "Viper" role in Temple's defense
Amaree Womack
04/15/26
OwlScoop
Former Division II All-American visiting Temple
John DiCarlo
04/13/26
On3 Basketball
Temple transfer guard Aiden Tobiason commits to Syracuse
Grant Grubbs
04/13/26
OwlScoop
Don Otto's Cherry and White game gallery
Kyle Gauss
04/13/26
OwlScoop
Keeler sees an "unfinished product" but signs of progress after Saturday's Cherry and White game
John DiCarlo
04/11/26
OwlScoop
Offense scores six times in Temple's Cherry and White game
John DiCarlo
04/11/26
OwlScoop
One last run: Catching lightning on the way to the Sweet 16
Varun Kumar
04/11/26
OwlScoop
Henry Baker talks promotion, cornerback room
Mike Livingston
04/10/26
OwlScoop
The Scoop: S11, E34 - The portal is here
John DiCarlo
04/09/26
OwlScoop
Tobiason, Durodola, Mahoney enter NCAA's transfer portal
John DiCarlo
04/08/26
OwlScoop
Temple's defensive line will look different in 2026, and that could be a good thing
Mike Livingston
04/08/26
OwlScoop
Temple's defense bounces back in Saturday's spring scrimmage
Mike Livingston
04/05/26
OwlScoop
One Last Run: John Chaney's guiding hand
Varun Kumar
04/04/26
OwlScoop
Jaylon Joseph, Ja'Mair Diaz ready to boost Temple's edge rusher production
Mike Livingston
04/03/26
OwlScoop
One last run: the story of Temple’s 2001 Elite Eight team
Varun Kumar
04/02/26
OwlScoop
The Scoop: S11, E33 - Sam Brown has changed Temple's RB room
John DiCarlo
04/01/26
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