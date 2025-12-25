Skip to main content
Softball America Preview Central

by: Softball America Staff12/25/25

As we continue to turn out our preview series with various head coaches around the country, we wanted to create a space to find all of our 2026 Softball America Previews.

SEC

Alabama
Arkansas
Auburn
Florida
Georgia
Kentucky
LSU
Oklahoma
Ole Miss
Mississippi State
Missouri
South Carolina
Tennessee
Texas
Texas A&M

ACC

Boston College
Cal
Clemson
Duke
Florida State
Georgia Tech
Louisville
North Carolina
NC State
Notre Dame
Stanford
Virginia
Virginia Tech

Big 12

Arizona
Arizona State
Baylor
BYU
Houston
Iowa State
Oklahoma State
Texas Tech
UCF
Utah

Big Ten

Indiana
Iowa
Michigan
Michigan State
Nebraska
Northwestern
Oregon
Penn State
Purdue
UCLA
Washington

Mid-Major

Liberty (Conference USA)

