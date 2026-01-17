Oregon Adds Tight End Transfer Commit

Dan Lanning has had a double Quack day on Saturday so far. First it was Ohio State defensive back transfer Aaron Scott Jr. committing to the Ducks.

Next Oregon landed a commitment on the offensive side of the ball. The Ducks picked up a commitment from Clemson tight end Markus Dixon. The Archbishop (Pa.) standout has played on both sides of the ball. But it would appear he is coming to Oregon as a tight end.

The 6-foot-4, 265-pounder did not record any stats in his three years at Clemson. The official Clemson site reports he has logged 34 offensive snaps and 13 defensive snaps in his three-year career with the Tigers.

Dixon visited Eugene over the weekend before making a public commitment.

He signed with Clemson as part of its 2023 class. Dixon was the No. 33 ranked tight end in the Rivals Industry Rankings.