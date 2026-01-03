Alabama EDGE Noah Carter plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, On3’s Hayes Fawcett reported. He is a former four-star recruit.

Carter appeared in three games as a true freshman in 2024 before playing in 11 this past year. In that time, he totaled nine tackles, including a half tackle for loss. All told, Carter has 11 tackles across his two seasons at Alabama.

Carter played high school football at Peoria (Ariz.) Centennial, where he was a four-star prospect. He was the No. 84 overall player from the 2024 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.

Noah Carter’s departure comes after Alabama’s season came to an end in the Rose Bowl against Indiana. The Crimson Tide struggled mightily on both sides of the football in the 38-3 loss to the Hoosiers in Pasadena. That sealed a 10-4 record in the second year under head coach Kalen DeBoer.

DeBoer looked back on the season in his postgame press conference, as well as what the future looks like. He noted some players put on the Alabama uniform for the last time as they prepare for the next level, but acknowledged the “fine line” of being on the wrong end of the Rose Bowl loss and getting to the mountaintop.

“You’ve got guys that are moving on and it’s the last game they play here,” DeBoer said. “They’ve got careers at the next level. Then you’ve got guys that you want to start laying the groundwork for the future. And I know because I’ve been doing this long enough, and I have experiences that I can fall back on, that the fine line between what we had out there today and being at the very top is such a fine line. And you’ve got to go back to starting over from scratch with putting the people around you, the right people, committing to something, a common goal together and the actions following it.

“So it’s such a fine line. It may not feel like it when you’re in this moment right now and what happened today. But I can tell you, it’s a fine line between being here and being at the top. But we’ve got to do the work. We’ve got to put the work in. You’ve got to believe, you’ve got to be consistent, you’ve got to have discipline. We’ll get back to work and start all over again.”