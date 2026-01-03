Amari Allen injury update: Alabama freshman goes straight to locker room after leaving game vs. Kentucky

Alabama forward Amari Allen appeared to injure his ankle or lower leg in the first half of the Crimson Tide’s SEC opener against Kentucky. Allen went straight to the locker room after being helped to his feet by training staff.

The Crimson Tide led Kentucky 30-19 at the time. Despite his absence, the Crimson Tide would balloon their lead to as many as 21 points in the first half.

Losing Allen for any bit of time is worrisome for the Crimson Tide, however, especially looking ahead at SEC play. The true freshman is averaging 10.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game Alabama this season, proving to be a key piece to Nate Oats’ lineup.

Allen would return to the game with 3:30 left in the first half, quelling any concerns fans may have had about the injury. An update was provided on the ESPN broadcast.

“He was sprinting out of the locker room,” ESPN sideline reporter Kris Budden said. “If there was any concern about an injury to his foot, he seems to be ready to go.”

Allen’s injury wouldn’t be the only absence the Crimson Tide had to deal with during the first half. Another starter, Aiden Sherrell, was taken to the locker room with an apparent leg injury as well after trainers were seen working on him on the sideline. He did not return during the first half.

Alabama would lead Kentucky 50-34 at halftime. That’s good for the largest lead for the Crimson Tide at the break in over three decades.