Kalen DeBoer shares message to Alabama players after falling behind vs. Oklahoma

Alabama completed the biggest comeback in College Football Playoff history during its 34-24 win over Oklahoma last weekend. Trailing 17-0, the Crimson Tide scored 27 points unanswered en route to victory.

Following the comeback, Alabama will now advance to the quarterfinal to play Indiana in the Rose Bowl. Joining the Triple Option Podcast, head coach DeBoer revealed the message he relayed to his team on the sidelines to help get them back on track.

“First of all, just when (the defense) comes off the field and we’ve given up some points, they believe in themselves,” DeBoer said. “Our whole team believes in them. And (I) just tell them to keep playing, keep playing, and they’re going to force a turnover at some point.

“They do it in the biggest moments. It’s been happening, really, almost all season long. (I told them to) keep playing, and the offense will make the adjustments.”

The Crimson Tide quickly fell behind three scores. It seemed as though Alabama would lose to the Sooners for the second time this season.

Alabama answered with a touchdown with just under four minutes left in the first half, and never looked back. The defense forced a three and out, and the Crimson Tide answered with a field goal. The defense got their turnover on the ensuing Oklahoma possesion with a 50-yard pick six by DB Zabien Brown, tying the game right before halftime.

“It’s just that belief, keeping them headed in the right direction, their mindset, where it needs to be,” DeBoer said. “Just keep playing. The part about it was just, find a way to get seven points to the board, even three. … And when we got that seven points there, it really felt like, ‘Hey, this game, we’re settling in now.'”

Alabama would ride this momentum going into the second half, eventually outscored the Sooners 10-0 in the third quarter. Oklahoma ended its scoring drought with a touchdown to begin the fourth quarter. However, Alabama put the game away with an additional touchdown in the final two minutes of regulation.

The historic comeback pushes Alabama forward in the College Football Playoff. They’re now set to play the undefeated, top-ranked Indiana Hoosiers in the Rose Bowl. The winner earns a spot in the national semifinal against either Oregon or Texas Tech in the Peach Bowl.

Kickoff between Alabama and Indiana in the Rose Bowl is set for New Year’s Day at 4 p.m. ET. ESPN will carry the national broadcast.