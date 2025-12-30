Paul Finebaum reveals Alabama's biggest reason for hope in Rose Bowl vs. Indiana

Paul Finebaum searched for answers when asked if Alabama has a shot to beat Indiana at the Rose Bowl. Imagine writing or saying that sentence a few years ago!

The ESPN commentator knows this game is huge for both programs as the winner claims a Rose Bowl title and advances to the College Football Playoff quarterfinals. But what does Alabama have over Indiana right now?

The answer is lack of rust. So if you’re a Hoosiers fan, not playing for a few weeks might be the only thing you have to worry about.

“If you’re like me, you’re trying to find a reason to convince people that Alabama is going to win. And that’s what I’m going to try to do,” Finebaum said on Get Up. “That’s where you have to rest yourself, because all the other matchups really don’t favor Alabama. The odds don’t favor them. But the rust could be a factor, as Indiana sat back a week ago on Friday night, watched Alabama about to get blown out of Norman, Oklahoma, and then come back in every different phase that they shut down the special teams of Oklahoma, which were elite, they made pick sixes, which were fantastic.

“And then, of course, Ty Simpson got unleashed as well. So that’s what Indiana has to worry about in their mind or Alabama has to hope for. In terms of the schematics, it does not favor Alabama at all.”

Even if they’re not favored, Alabama WR Germie Bernard claimed no one wants to see the Crimson Tide resurgence in a post-Nick Saban world. Alabama against the world?

“Not necessarily,” Bernard said. “We’re always just focused on us and playing our best game, but obviously, it adds an extra fuel to our fire knowing that everybody is doubting us. Nobody wants to see Bama win. We put that on our shoulder, and we just work harder.”

A win over Oklahoma in the opening round of the CFP silenced some doubt about Alabama. In particular, the way Alabama won, coming back from down 17-0.

With rumors swirling around Kalen DeBoer at the time, there was a growing narrative surrounding the Crimson Tide that something was wrong. So, finding a way to come from behind and win, which included a Bernard catch for the ages, helped solidify that the Crimson Tide belonged there.