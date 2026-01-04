Arkansas has gained two more additions to its 2026 roster from the NCAA transfer portal, On3 has learned. Both Cincinnati DB Christian Harrison and Georgia State K Braeden McAlister have committed to the Razorbacks.

Harrison, who spent three years playing safety for Tennessee, and McAlister will be on Ryan Silverfield’s initial roster. Silverfield was hired to replace Sam Pittman, who was fired in the middle of the 2025 regular season.

Harrison had his best season yet in 2025. He logged 66 tackles (40 solo), including seven pass breakups and an interception.

This was improved from the production he saw at Tennessee. Harrison was a redshirt sophomore in 2024 and appeared in 12 games, racked up 20 tackles, 2.5 tackles for a loss, 0.5 sacks and a pass defended.

He appeared in 13 games total in the prior two seasons. In his three-year career at Tennessee, Christian Harrison has logged 31 total tackles, 3.0 tackles for a loss, 0.5 sacks and a pass defended.

For McAlister, the Razorbacks are getting a kicker that nailed a 60-yard field goal against Marhsall on Nov. 15. That was tied for the second-longest field goal in the NCAA this season. It also broke a school record, and tied the Sun Belt record for longest field goal in conference history.

He went on to appear in 12 games for the Panthers. He went 7-8 on PATs — and the 60-yard field goal was just one of two field goals he kicked all year long. McAlister served as a kickoff specialist mainly, recording 36 touchbacks on 43 kickoffs.

McAlister will be playing in his sixth season of college football. He spent three years at Georgia State, but began his career at Charlotte.

They’ll join an Arkansas roster in 2026 looking to turn the program around after a 2-10 finish last season. The Razorbacks began 2025 with a 2-0 record before losing its last 10 games of the season to round out the year.

Pittman was fired after a 2-3 start, and Bobby Petrino took over as interim headman. Silverfield will now be tasked with turning around a program that has missed the postseason in six of the last nine years.

