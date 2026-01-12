Kentucky transfer wide receiver Hardley Gilmore IV has flipped his commitment from Louisville to Baylor, On3 has learned. The Bears are bolstering their wide receiving corps.

Gilmore IV emerged as one of Cutter Boley‘s go-to receivers this season, hauling in 28 receptions for 313 yards and one touchdown. He jumped in the Portal last season and originally committed to Nebraska, but quickly decommitted and returned to Kentucky.

Moreover, Gilmore IV played high school football at Pahokee (Belle Glade, FL), where he was a four-star prospect. He was the No. 367 overall recruit in the 2024 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted algorithm that compiles all major recruiting media services.

Continuing, Gilmore IV was rated as a three-star prospect in the On3 Transfer Portal Industry Rankings. He was the No. 988 overall recruit, and the No. 142 overall wide receiver available after entering their name into the portal before committing to a new beginning. You can check out the full rankings HERE to see where each athlete slots in.

The 2025-26 college football transfer portal will last 15 days, spanning from Jan. 2 to Jan. 16, the NCAA decided. While players have just over two weeks to enter the portal, they’re not under a deadline to commit when they enter. Traditionally, the cut-off for committing has been how late a school can enroll a player through admissions, so it varies throughout the sport.

More on Baylor, transfer portal

Meanwhile, former Kansas State defensive back Colby McCalister has committed to Baylor out of the NCAA transfer portal, On3 has learned. McCalister did not play in 2025 due to injury.

Before his injury, McCalister had been a consistent piece to the Wildcats defense. In 2024, he started three games and logged 23 tackles (15 solo) and a pass breakup. The year before, he logged 27 tackles, a PBU, one sack and a forced fumble. In all, he’s totaled 50 tackles, a pair of PBUs, a sack and a forced fumble.

He logged two starts as a redshirt freshman in 2023, including the season opener against SEMO and the Pop-Tarts Bowl against NC State. He was also featured on 122 special teams snaps that year also. McCalister did not play as a true freshman in 2022.

Before college, McCalister was a three-star recruit according to the Rivals Industry Rankings, which is a proprietary algorithm that compiles ratings and rankings from all four primary recruiting media services. He was the 123rd-ranked cornerback in his class but transitioned to safety during college. McCalister was the No. 1,258 overall player in the 2022 cycle. He had been committed to Kansas State since 2021.



