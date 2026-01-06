Penn State Nittany Lions offensive lineman T.J. Shanahan commits to transfer to the Florida Gators, On3’s Hayes Fawcett has learned. He previously played for the Texas A&M Aggies as well.

A native of Orlando, Florida, who played his high school at Westlake in Austin, Texas, Shanahan was a four-star recruit in the Class of 2023. There, he was the 170th-ranked player nationally and the 11th-ranked interior offensive lineman in that recruiting cycle. He’d land at Texas A&M, choosing the Aggies over numerous other options. Coming out of high school, Cody Bellaire of Rivals shared some insight into him as a player.

“Interior offensive line prospect that is the definition of a road grader at the next level. Helped lead Austin Westlake (TX) to a state championship during his junior season. Run blocking machine that blows defenders off the ball with ease,” Bellaire wrote of Shanahan. “Lacks ideal arm length and foot speed to play tackle. Measures in at just a shade under 6-foot-4, 325 pounds with a 6-foot-7 wingspan. Consistently low pad level that allows him to win the leverage battle. Strong punch and solid striker.

“Threw 43-foot-8 in the shot put as a sophomore. Has the potential to push for a starting job in year one as long as he can control his weight. Transferred from Timber Creek (FL) to Austin Westlake following his sophomore season. One of the older offensive line prospects in the 2023 recruiting cycle.”

Shanahan spent two seasons at Texas A&M before transferring to Penn State ahead of the 2025 season. In 2025, he would play in 13 games and make four starts for the Nittany Lions. That came after he played in 13 games and made five starts over the course of his time with the Aggies.

This decision from Shanahan comes following coaching changes and frustrating seasons for both Penn State and Florida. That, unsurprisingly, led to an exodus from Penn State and Florida as the new coaching staffs at both schools are looking to flip the rosters in place.

In the case of Florida, the Gators currently have the 60th-ranked transfer class in the 2026 cycle, according to the On3 College Football Team Transfer Portal Rankings. That includes 24 transfers out of the program and another five who have decided to enter it. Notably, Shanahan is not included among those incoming transfers at this time. Of course, there’s still plenty of time to add to that number moving forward in the coming days.