Kansas State transfer EDGE Chiddi Obiazor commits to Indiana

Kansa State transfer EDGE Chiddi Obiazor has committed to Indiana out of the portal, On3 has learned. He amassed 28 tackles and two sacks in 2025.

Obiazor played high school football at Eden Prairie (Eden Prairie, MN), where he was a three-star prospect. He was the No. 1226 overall recruit in the 2023 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted algorithm that compiles all major recruiting media services.

The 2025-26 college football transfer portal will last 15 days, spanning from Jan. 2 to Jan. 16, the NCAA decided. While players have just over two weeks to enter the portal, they’re not under a deadline to commit when they enter. Traditionally, the cut-off for committing has been how late a school can enroll a player through admissions, so it varies throughout the sport.

More on Indiana, 2025-26 NCAA Transfer Portal

Meanwhile, Josh Hoover is heading to Bloomington to play for Indiana as well. Hoover is considered one of the top names available, opting to be the latest project for head coach Curt Cignetti.

TCU is where Hoover spent the previous four years of his career, three of which saw him as the primary starter. He took over in 2023, a year removed from the program’s national championship appearance. The Horned Frogs did not reach the same heights but saw plenty of success with Hoover under center.

In 12 games this past season, Hoover threw for 3,473 yards, a career-high 29 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions. Multi-score games were a regular occurrence for him, throwing at least three touchdowns in half of TCU’s 2025 contests.

Per the On3 Industry Transfer Portal Rankings, Hoover was the No. 15 overall player to enter during the cycle. Even so, multiple quarterbacks were slated ahead of him. Hoover earned the No. 6 spot when just looking at the position.

Now, Indiana gets Hoover and all his talents for one season. A redshirt campaign as a true freshman allows Hoover to remain in college football despite the four years played. Cignetti presents him with a great opportunity to follow what has been a couple of successful quarterbacks in Bloomington.

— On3’s Griffin McVeigh contributed to this article.