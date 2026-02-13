Darryn Peterson availability update: Bill Self reveals status vs. Iowa State on Saturday

Kansas head coach Bill Self said star freshman Darryn Peterson is “good to go” for the Jayhawks’ showdown against No. 5 Iowa State on Saturday, per ESPN’s Pete Thamel. Peterson didn’t play in Kansas’ 82-78 win over No. 1 Arizona on Monday due to illness.

Peterson has only played in 13 of Kansas’ 24 games this season. He is averaging a team-high 20.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, while shooting 48.9% from the field and 41.9% from beyond the arc.

Some college basketball fans questioned Peterson’s devotion to the Jayhawks after he subbed out of Kansas’ win over BYU on Jan. 31 with 16:46 remaining in the second half due to cramps. Peterson didn’t return to the game despite the Cougars cutting into Kansas’ lead.

When Kansas announced Peterson wouldn’t be playing against Arizona, many fans were quick to criticize the former five-star prospect. However, Bill Self defended Peterson.

“I’m not a social media guy, but I have gotten on X and read some of the things and narratives that are out there about him, and it’s really not remotely true,” Self said. “The thing about it is, when you’re honest, people don’t believe you, and when you don’t comment on it, people create their own narratives.

“… The narrative is BS in many ways. I’m not sure. Load management, this kid hadn’t talked about that one time or anything. Load management, geez, that’s when you play four games in seven days. That’s not when you play one half a week or anything like that. So those aren’t true. … He’s really sick.”

Thankfully for Kansas fans, Darryn Peterson has seemingly recovered. Peterson’s offense will come in handy against Iowa State. The Cyclones are allowing just 64.9 points per game, the 15th least in all of college basketball.

If Peterson’s illness sidelines him again unexpectedly, Kansas will be ready. The Jayhawks handed Arizona its first loss of the season without Peterson, and looked excellent in the process.

In the win, the Jayhawks made a living at the charity stripe. The team connected on 21-of-their-25 free-throw attempts. Nobody outshined Kansas forward Flory Bidunga, who tallied 23 points and 10 rebounds in the triumph.

Kansas will look to build on its momentum when it squares off against Iowa State at noon CT tomorrow. The game will air live on ABC.