Darryn Peterson missing in Kansas warmups ahead of Arizona game
The backend of Big Monday will take us to one of the elite venues in college basketball — Allen Fieldhouse. Kansas will be welcoming an elite opponent as well, with the No. 1 Arizona Wildcats coming to Lawrence. It’s another matchup where exciting freshmen are facing off against one another. Or so we thought.
Star Kansas guard Darryn Peterson is not going through pregame warmups. Multiple people in attendance have said Peterson is not out there with the rest of the KU squad. Moments later, when starting lineups were presented, he was not a part of the first five.
“No sign of Darryn Peterson warming up with #kubball,” On3 | Rivals’ Jayhawk Slant said via X.
***UPDATE*** – Peterson has been officially ruled out of the game. No injury is hampering him this time. Instead, Peterson is experiencing flu-like symptoms, according to Jayhawk Slant. Massive news for Kansas just around 10 minutes before tip.