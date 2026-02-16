Kansas State athletics director Gene Taylor issues statement addressing firing of Jerome Tang

Kansas State athletics director Gene Taylor has released a statement in the wake of the firing of basketball coach Jerome Tang. The program is firing Tang for cause, according to multiple reports.

Taylor’s comments shed more light on the reason for the firing. As reported, it had to do with disparaging comments Tang made about his players following a recent loss to Cincinnati.

“This was a decision that was made in the best interest of our university and men’s basketball program,” Taylor said in a press release. “Recent public comments and conduct, in addition to the program’s overall direction, have not aligned with K-State’s standards for supporting student-athletes and representing the university. We wish Coach Tang and his family all the best moving forward.”

The press release also noted that an interim head coach will be announced in the near future. On3’s Pete Nakos noted that assistant coach Matt Driscoll is viewed as “a top option” for that position with Jerome Tang now out.

In addition, the release states that Kansas State will be conducting a national search for its next coach. That search will begin immediately.

The comments that got Jerome Tang into hot water with the Kansas State brass came after a loss to Cincinnati on Wednesday. His comments quickly went viral.

“This was embarrassing. These dudes did not deserve to wear this uniform,” Tang said. “There will be very few in it next year. I’m embarrassed for the university, I’m embarrassed for our fans, our student section. We have practice at 6 a.m. tomorrow morning. We will get this thing right. I have no answers and no words.”

Since guiding the Wildcats to the Elite Eight his first season (2022-23), Jerome Tang is just 45-47 over the past three years. Kansas State was knocked out of the NIT First Round in 2024, failed to make the NCAA Tournament in 2025, and is poised to miss the NCAA Tournament once again in 2026. Tang finishes 71-57 in four seasons in Manhattan.

The Wildcats lost their seventh game in a row with Saturday’s 78-64 road loss to No. 3 Houston, their 11th loss in 12 conference games this season. Kansas State next hosts Baylor (13-12, 3-9 B12) on Tuesday night.

On3’s Alex Byington also contributed to this report.