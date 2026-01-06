Former Florida cornerback Aaron Gates committed to Kentucky out of the NCAA transfer portal, On3 has learned. He stays in the SEC.

In his third season of collegiate football, Gates played in just four games before suffering a season-ending injury in Florida‘s 26-7 loss to No. 4 Miami on Sept. 20. In those four games, the Moreland, GA native recorded four tackles.

Gates redshirted after playing in just four games as a freshman in 2023 and enjoyed the best season of his career (so far) in 2024. That season, he played in nine games and recorded 27 tackles, four TFL, three pass deflections, two fumble recoveries, and one interception.

Prior to enrolling at Florida, Gates was ranked as a four-star prospect and the No. 369 overall player in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus. He was the No. 33-ranked safety in his class and the No. 35 overall player from the state of Georgia, hailing from Trinity Christian School.

Gates joins Kentucky at a new time for the Wildcats. Oregon OC Will Stein will take over as head coach as soon as the Ducks’ run in the CFP is done. One of his former QBs, Bo Nix, loves the move.

“Coach Stein is a great football coach,” Nix said. “He really helped me in my development during our one year at Oregon. We had a great time together and I learned a lot from him as a coach and as a past quarterback. I think he will do great things as a head coach.

“He’s a great leader of men. He does a great job of communicating, teaching and getting guys going in the right direction. He is going to really enjoy being back home. I know it will be a great fit for him and his family. I would not have had the season I had during my final year at Oregon without him. He helped me in so many different ways and I learned countless things that I am able to apply right now in the NFL. I’m grateful for him and grateful for our time together. I know he will do a great job at Kentucky.”