Kentucky wide receiver Hardley Gilmore has entered the NCAA transfer portal again, On3 has learned. Gilmore has spent time at both Kentucky and Nebraska during his career.

Gilmore initially enrolled at Kentucky and had a promising true freshman season in 2024. He used that to enter the NCAA transfer portal and seek a new opportunity, landing at Nebraska. But that stint was short-lived and Gilmore eventually transferred back to Kentucky ahead of the 2025 season.

News emerged this spring that Gilmore had been dismissed from the team by head coach Matt Rhule. He did not disclose a reason for the dismissal at the time.

“Nothing outside the program, nothing criminal or anything like that,” Rhule said. “Just won’t be with us anymore.”

According to the Lexington Herald Leader, Hardley Gilmore was charged with misdemeanor assault in December 2024 for allegedly punching someone in the face at a storage facility. It was unclear if that news, which was reported on Jan. 2, contributed to Gilmore’s dismissal at Nebraska.

In two years at Kentucky, Hardley Gilmore has recorded 34 catches for 466 yards and two touchdowns. He’s also rushed twice for nine yards.

Though his explosiveness in terms of numbers came down in 2025, Gilmore was more productive for the Wildcats this season. He tallied 28 catches for 313 yards and a touchdown, becoming a regular contributor on offense.

Previously, Hardley Gilmore had shown to be a big-play threat. As a freshman he caught six passes for 153 yards — a 25.5 yards per catch average — and a touchdown.

Prior to enrolling at Kentucky, Gilmore was ranked as a four-star prospect and the No. 367 overall recruit in the country in the 2024 class, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. He also checked in as the No. 56 wide receiver in the class and the No. 47 overall player in the state of Florida, hailing from Belle Glade (FL) Pahokee.