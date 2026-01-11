Mississippi State transfer safety Cyrus Reyes has committed to play for Kentucky in 2026, On3 has learned. He played the past two seasons with the Bulldogs and will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Reyes appeared in 25 total games the past two years at Mississippi State, recording 12 total tackles. He’ll now hope to carve out a bigger role for himself as he heads to Lexington.

Reyes played high school football at Taylor High School in Katy, Texas, where he was a three-star prospect in the 2024 cycle. He ranked as the No. 2,129 overall player and No. 207 safety according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services.

This story will be updated.