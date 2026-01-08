Former North Carolina EDGE Tyler Thompson commits to Louisville

According to On3’s Hayes Fawcett, former North Carolina EDGE Tyler Thompson has committed to Louisville out of the NCAA transfer portal. Thompson was one of the more productive players in the ACC last season in Chapel Hill. He plans to put himself on the same track again in 2026, just wearing different colors.

“BREAKING: North Carolina transfer EDGE Tyler Thompson has Committed to Louisville, his agent tells @On3Sports,” Fawcett said via X. “The 6’4 245 EDGE totaled 26 tackles, 7 sacks, 8 TFL, & 2 FF in 2025. Earned an 85.0 PFF Grade (highest on team) & was 4th in the ACC in sacks.”