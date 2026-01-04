Ohio State quarterback Lincoln Kienholz is committing to Louisville out of the NCAA transfer portal, On3’s Hayes Fawcett has learned. He does so after spending three years with the Buckeyes.

Kienholz competed for the starting quarterback job heading into the 2025 season. He ultimately lost the gig to Alabama transfer Julian Sayin, who piloted the Buckeyes to a College Football Playoff berth.

The third-year player finished the 2025 season 10-of-14 passing for 139 yards and a score, while avoiding any interceptions. He also ran 11 times for 66 yards and two scores.

In three years at Ohio State, Lincoln Kienholz threw for 250 yards and a touchdown. He ran for 68 yards and two more scores. He has a career completion percentage of 58.3%, though it should be noted he was at 78.6% during the 2025 season.

Prior to enrolling at Ohio State, Lincoln Kienholz was ranked as a four-star prospect and the No. 205 overall recruit in his class, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was also ranked as the No. 15 quarterback in his class and the No. 1 overall player in the state of South Dakota, hailing from Pierre (SD) T.F. Riggs.

Kienholz was decorated as a high school athlete. He was a multi-sport star.

In baseball, he batted .472 with six home runs, while also going 3-0 with a 1.24 ERA as a pitcher, according to his Ohio State biography. He also averaged 19.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game on the hardwood as a junior.

On the football field, Lincoln Kienholz was superb in high school. He helped lead his team to three consecutive state championships, throwing for 3,422 yards and 46 touchdowns as a senior, while also rushing for 1,435 yards and 24 scores.

Louisville coach Jeff Brohm was clearly looking for a player with some upside, and he’s likely found it in Kienholz. It’ll be interesting to see what Kienholz can do with the opportunity in a new spot.