Andy Staples explains what led to Kyle Whittingham becoming available for Michigan

As the coaching carousel in college football has come to a halt, the early evaluation of the hires has begun. And everyone wants to know how Michigan grades now with the hire of former Utah coach Kyle Whittingham.

Whittingham stepped down at Utah, and many casual fans assume that means he was no longer wanted there. On3’s Andy Staples pushed back on that notion a bit on Andy & Ari On3, noting it was more about timing than anything else.

“Let’s talk about the kind of glaring thing that is everybody’s first question,” Staples said. “OK, if he’s so great, why is he not the coach at Utah anymore? … Why is he stepping aside at Utah? The answer is a little more complex than just he wanted to leave or they wanted him to leave.”

Kyle Whittingham had been at Utah for 21 years, putting down a lengthy track record of success. That success included an undefeated 2008 season with a Sugar Bowl win. It also included eight double-digit win seasons.

So why the split with Utah? Staples explained.

“I get the sense that he felt a nudge,” Staples said. “Now remember, they’ve had Morgan Scalley as the coach in waiting for a long time. Morgan Scalley actually played for Kyle Whittingham and then went to work for Kyle Whittingham. He’s been the defensive coordinator there. My guess is they kind of were ready to make that move. There were certain influential donors that were ready to make the move and Kyle Whittingham felt the nudge.”

Of course, had Utah really wanted to part ways with Whittingham, it could have done so after a 5-7 campaign in 2024. Whittingham’s overall track record likely saved him, at least for a year.

“Now I think the thought was that he was going to retire after last season,” Staples said. “And he was very clear that what happened last season, which was maybe their worst season with him as the head coach, didn’t sit right with him.

“So he wanted to right the ship first, and he did that. He went and got a new offensive coordinator, went and got Devon Dampier in the transfer portal. They had the usual lineup of excellent linemen and they won 10 games in the regular season.”

In short, Kyle Whittingham restored his image with the program this season. That made it the right time for a clean break and a fresh opportunity elsewhere.

“He did what he said he was going to do,” Staples said. “And I think it may have been time.”