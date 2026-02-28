According to On3’s Joe Tipton, Michigan guard LJ Cason tore his ACL during Friday’s game against Illinois. Cason will now miss the rest of the 2025-2026 season due to the injury. A major blow for head coach Dusty May with one week remaining on the schedule before turning attention to the postseason.

“Michigan guard LJ Cason will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL, the school announced,” Tipton said via X. “The 6-2 sophomore averages 8.4 points and 1.9 rebounds per game.”

Cason grew into a bigger role for Michigan this season, even if he came off the bench. As Tipton mentioned, the second-year guard averaged 8.4 points and 1.9 rebounds per game. A major uptick in the assists department came as well, dishing out an average of 2.4 dimes. All of this through 28 games played, none of which were starts.

“This isn’t how I wanted my season to end, but I trust God’s plan, and I’ll attack rehab the same way I approach everything — with focus and determination,” Cason said in a statement. “We’ve got many goals as a team, and I’ll be locked in supporting my brothers every step of the way.”

“First and foremost, our hearts hurt for L.J.,” May said. “You never want to see a young man who has poured so much into this program have something like this happen. However, if there’s anyone equipped to handle this and the rehab process, it’s LJ. He’s resilient, he’s disciplined, and he has an incredible support system around him.”

The past six games have really shown the impact Cason can have on Michigan. Four of them saw him in double figures, falling a point short against Illinois. His three-point shooting, in particular, became a real strength. Michigan, thankfully, has one of the best rosters in college basketball and will feel as if it has guys ready to step up. Still, injuries are not what you want to see at this point in the year.