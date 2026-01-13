Memphis DB transfer Christopher Bracy has committed to Michigan out of the NCAA transfer portal, On3 has learned. Bracy had a breakout season for the Tigers in 2025.

He was a redshirt sophomore for Memphis last season. Bracy went on to finish the season with 48 solo tackles (81 total, 33 assisted) with nine pass breakups, a forced fumble and an interception.

