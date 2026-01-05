Michigan QB Mikey Keene has entered the NCAA transfer portal, On3 has learned. Keene did not log any stats in 2025, but played two seasons at both UCF and Fresno State.

Keene arrived in Ann Arbor last season with an impressive resume, including spending two seasons as Fresno State’s starter. He’s gone 793-1,170 (67.8%) passing for 8,245 yards, 65 touchdowns, and 28 interceptions in his collegiate career.

Most of that production came at Fresno State. He threw for nearly 6,000 yards to go with 42 touchdowns and 21 interceptions in that time.

As a true freshman at UCF, he threw for 1,730 yards, 17 touchdowns and six interceptions. He was limited to four games as a sophomore but still was able to throw for 647 yards with six touchdown passes and one interception. He transferred to Fresno State after his sophomore season.

Keene would hit the portal again before last season, committing to Michigan to battle incoming five-star recruit Bryce Underwood. Underwood would win the starting job, but all signs pointed to there being a legitimate quarterback competition between the two this offseason.

Still, Underwood would win the job and have a strong true freshman season with the Wolverines. He led Michigan to a 9-3 record during the regular season and an appearance in the Citrus Bowl.

Keene’s decision to enter the NCAA transfer portal comes in the weeks following the decision to name Kyle Whittingham as the team’s next head coach. He takes over following the tenure of Sherrone Moore, which ended in controversy following a scandal that ended with his termination.

He’s not the only quarterback to be leaving Ann Arbor this offseason. Davis Warren, who saw significant playing time for the Wolverines in 2024, has also entered the NCAA transfer portal. Warren passed for 1,199 yards and seven touchdowns that year, but he also threw nine interceptions.

Now, Keene will look to find his fourth college football home in five years. Where that will be, for now, remains to be seen.

