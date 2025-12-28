Michigan working to hire BYU DC Jay Hill as next defensive coordinator under Kyle Whittingham

Michigan is working to hire BYU defensive coordinator Jay Hill, sources tell On3. No deal has been agreed to, but new head coach Kyle Whittingham is targeting Hill, his former Utah assistant. Hill has been BYU‘s defensive coordinator since 2023.

In the 2024 campaign, Hill’s BYU defense only allowed 308.8 yards per game, ranking 13th in the country. This season, the Cougars ranked 35th nationally in total offense allowed.

Prior to joining BYU, Jay Hill was Weber State‘s head coach from 2014-22. During his tenure, Hill led the Wildcats 68-39 overall record, a 50-19 mark in conference play and four consecutive Big Sky Conference titles.

In 2020, he was named the Big Sky Coach of the Year for his efforts. Now, he’ll step into his arguably most prestigious position yet as Michigan’s defensive coordinator under new head coach Kyle Whittingham.

It won’t be the first time Hill has worked with Whittingham, should the deal ultimately happen. Hill served in numerous roles at Utah from 2001-13. Whittingham took the reins at Utah in 2005 and mentored Hill as he rose up the Utes’ staff ranks.

Hill coached running backs, cornerbacks and tight ends during his time at Utah. He and Whittingham will have a tall task ahead of them at Michigan. The Wolverines unexpectedly parted ways with head coach Sherrone Moore earlier this month after he was charged with felony third-degree home invasion and two misdemeanors.

While times may be tumultuous in Ann Arbor, Michigan’s roster is rock-solid. The team posted a 9-3 regular-season record this year and are expected to return plenty of talent. Kyle Whittingham is excited for the next chapter of his career.

“We are honored to lead the outstanding student-athletes, coaches, and staff who represent Michigan Football each day,” Whittingham said in a statement. “Michigan is synonymous with tradition and excellence – both on the field and beyond – and our entire program is committed to upholding those values while striving for greatness together.

“My family and I are thrilled to join the University of Michigan community, and we look forward to helping our players grow, develop, and reach their highest potential – on the gridiron, in the classroom, and as leaders. It’s a privilege to be part of something that inspires pride in every Wolverine fan. Go Blue!”

Jay Hill would be replacing Don Martindale, who had been Michigan’s defensive coordinator since 2024. Hill has large shoes to fill. Michigan gave up just 312.3 yards per game this season, ranking No. 22 in all of college football.