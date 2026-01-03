It wasn’t necessarily easy, but Nebraska extended its historic winning streak in a big way Friday night. In what was considered by many to be the biggest home game in program history, the No. 13-ranked Cornhuskers took down No. 9 Michigan State – and the fans stormed the court.

Friday’s game came down to the final seconds after Nebraska got a huge three-pointer from Rienk Mast to go up 58-55. Michigan State made a free throw with 1:19 to go, but went back to the line after a foul by Pryce Sandfort with less than a second to go.

However, Carson Cooper missed the first one and though he intentionally missed the second, he crossed the line too early. That allowed Nebraska to heave it down the court and run out the rest of the clock, sealing the 58-56 victory. With the win, the Huskers are now 14-0 and 3-0 in Big Ten play, with an 18-game win streak dating back to last season.

No. 13 Nebraska defends its home court and beats No. 9 Michigan State 58-56 to stay unbeaten at 14-0 and 3-0 in Big Ten play. pic.twitter.com/D6lkuXlCtp — Steve Marik (@Steve_Marik) January 3, 2026

Mast led the charge for Nebraska in Friday’s game, starting with 15 points in the first half on five three-pointers. He ended the game with 19 points to go with seven rebounds in what became a grind-it-out team for both teams.

Amid the celebration, Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg offered high praise for Tom Izzo, for whom his son played at Michigan State. Hoiberg’s biggest takeaway wasn’t just about getting the win, but rather the way the defense stepped up and contained the No. 9-ranked team in the nation.

“For our guys to battle the way they did when the ball wasn’t going into the basket, that’s, I guess, the thing that I’m most proud of,” Hoiberg said on the Peacock postgame show. “We really were very gritty on the defensive end. I thought the guys were together. Kohler, obviously, got loose on us in the first half. … We made an adjustment. Our communication, I thought, was better in the second half. And Rienk Mast was unbelievable. He was our offense tonight. Unfortunately, Pryce Sandfort got in foul trouble, but we found a way. And we did it on the defensive end. That’s what you have to do.

“I think that’s the big question with this team is, could we win a rock fight? I think we showed a lot tonight, winning an ugly game like that.”

It’s a quick turnaround for Nebraska after Friday’s Top-10 victory. The Cornhuskers now have to get ready to hit the road and take on Ohio State in Columbus. That’s why Hoiberg said everyone has to stay hungry.

“Listen, now we get to play again in two days, so we can’t be satisfied,” Hoiberg said. “We’ve got to put a game plan together. Going to be a mental prep day tomorrow and hopefully, go out and play well on the road.”