Nebraska OL Houston Kaahaaina-Torres enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Nebraska offensive lineman Houston Kaahaaina-Torres enters NCAA Transfer Portal, per On3’s Pete Nakos. He spent one year with the program.

Kaahaaina-Torres did not see much time this season. He played in two games for Nebraska, preserving a year of eligibility and now he’ll look elsewhere.

As a member of the Class of 2025, Kaahaaina-Torres was a three-star recruit out of Honolulu (Hawaii) St. Louis, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the No. 5 overall prospect in the state, the No. 54 interior offensive lineman in the class and the No. 640 overall prospect in the class.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.

Kaahaaina-Torres is the latest example of a player looking to transfer these days, for whatever reason. Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule recently explained his approach to players looking to transfer.

“There were a couple guys early on who were already maybe calling other schools and stuff like that,” Matt Rhule said. “We’ve just said, ‘Hey, guys. Let’s all be adults about this, right?’ If the best thing for you to get on the field is to go somewhere else, we understand that. I’ve told everybody [to] come have a conversation with me. Some guys said, ‘Hey, I think it’s best for me to go and start looking for schools now, even though the portal’s not open.’ Which I understand.”

Already, Nebraska has seen several big names announce that they’re intending to enter the Transfer Portal. The biggest of those names is quarterback Dylan Raiola. However, there are nine players to announce that choice already. That gives them some room to begin looking for the next stop in their career.

“At first, I was like, ‘Hey, don’t announce it. I don’t want any distractions.’ But Tristan Alvano, Maverick Noonan, Marcos Davila,” Rhule said. “They deserve to have their name out there so they can start finding the place they want to go. At the same time, and they’re great, great, great Huskers. They just want to find a place where they can maybe get on the field more. But they love this school, and they love their teammates, and they wanted to finish it the right way. I really respect that.”