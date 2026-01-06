UNLV quarterback Anthony Colandrea has committed to Nebraska out of the NCAA transfer portal, according to On3’s Pete Nakos. He spent one year with the Rebels, having a breakout campaign.

Colandrea transferred to UNLV to join Dan Mullen‘s offense after spending two years at Virginia. He had mixed results with the Cavaliers.

In two years with Virginia, Anthony Colandrea threw for 4,083 yards and 26 touchdowns. He threw 20 interceptions, though, which was a bit of an issue for the Cavaliers. He sought a fresh start elsewhere.

He landed with UNLV and first-year Rebels coach Dan Mullen, who is known as an offensive guru of sorts. Mullen has produced a ton of excellent college quarterbacks over the year, from Alex Smith, to Tim Tebow, to Dak Prescott, to Kyle Trask.

Anthony Colandrea immediately fell into a rhythm at UNLV. He had a career-best 65.9% completion percentage, throwing for 3,459 yards and 23 touchdowns in 14 games. He threw nine interceptions, but this time the touchdown-to-interception ratio was much more favorable.

Now, Anthony Colandrea will head into a quarterback room needing some new life. Former star recruit and Nebraska starter Dylan Raiola has opted to transfer out.

Can Anthony Colandrea replace Dylan Raiola?

Following a back-and-forth process in looking for a new quarterback out of the portal, Nebraska landed on Anthony Colandrea as a potential answer. He’ll have big shoes to fill. Dylan Raiola entered the NCAA transfer portal after spending the last two seasons in Lincoln.

Raiola was limited to just nine games due to injury as a sophomore. He finished 2025 with 2,000 yards, 18 touchdowns, six interceptions and a 72.4% completion percentage. In his career, Raiola has 4,819 yards, 31 touchdowns, 17 interceptions and a 69.1% completion percentage.

As a member of the Class of 2024, Raiola was a five-star recruit out of Buford (Ga.) High, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the No. 2 overall prospect in the state, the No. 3 quarterback in the class and the No. 21 overall prospect in the class. He chose Nebraska over Georgia after flipping his commitment.

On3’s Nick Kosko also contributed to this report.