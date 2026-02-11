No. 11 North Carolina fell on the road against Miami on Tuesday. Additionally, the Tar Heels had an injury scare involving freshman star Caleb Wilson.

Early in the second half, Wilson appeared to be dealing with an injury to his left hand. He exited the game shortly after and was visited by UNC trainers.

Wilson then went to the UNC locker room, later returning to the bench and re-entering the game with 8:47 remaining. After the loss, UNC head coach Hubert Davis was asked about Wilson’s injury “situation,” which Davis pushed back on in just four words.

“There was no situation,” Davis said when asked what Wilson’s situation was with his left hand.

Hubert Davis claims Wilson wasn’t held back by injury during the loss

Wilson struggled in the loss, finishing the game with 12 points and six rebounds in 26 minutes. It was the lowest scoring output he’s had in his freshman season so far.

Still, Davis wasn’t willing to say that Wilson was slowed by the apparent injury. He didn’t have much to add on the topic, though, quickly moving on.

“Not to my knowledge,” Davis responded when asked if it impaired Wilson’s ability in the game.

The talented freshman is averaging 19.8 points and 9.4 rebounds on the season thus far. The Miami performance was on the heels of one of Wilson’s best of the season, where he played all 40 minutes against Duke and scored 23.

As Davis put it, it sounds like the apparent injury isn’t anything to worry about. Returning to the game supports that, and now he’ll look to get back to his dominant ways down the stretch.

Wilson and UNC will host Pitt on Saturday before a rivalry matchup at NC State next Tuesday. After that, their remaining schedule is at Syracuse, vs. No. 24 Louisville, vs. Virginia Tech, vs. No. 20 Clemson, and then at No. 4 Duke to round out the regular season.

Wilson is viewed as a potential top five pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. Now, the attention will be on how he responds to his career-low performance and how his team bounces back from a disappointing defeat.