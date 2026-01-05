Former Florida defensive lineman Tarvorise Brown committed to North Carolina, per On3’s Steve Wiltfong and Pete Nakos. He spent two years with the Gators.

Brown appeared in just two games this season and logged four total tackles. He had one tackle in 2024 and preserved his redshirt that season.

As a member of the Class of 2023, Brown was not ranked, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He began his career at Hutchinson Community College and joined Florida in 2024 as a walk-on.

The Miami, Florida native has solid size. Brown was listed at nearly 6-foot-7 and 296 pounds as he heads to Chapel Hill.

North Carolina continued to build through the trenches in the portal with Brown coming aboard. They also added Charleston Southern Buccaneers offensive lineman Andrew Threatt. He spent the last three seasons at Charleston Southern.

“It’s not every day you can get coached by a well-experienced staff like North Carolina,” Threatt said. “Even excluding Coach [Bill] Belichick there is at least 10+ years of experience across the board, not to much the academic prestige of the University of North Carolina.”

This decision comes after North Carolina made Threatt an important target in the Transfer Portal this offseason. He was on campus on Saturday, January 3rd, on a visit.

“It was a great visit,” Threatt said. “I really enjoyed the experience and am excited to see what coach Belichick is building in Chapel Hill. The staff is truly one of a kind, and the fan base is even more amazing.”