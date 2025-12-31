Oklahoma cornerback Devon Jordan plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, On3’s Pete Nakos has learned. He played the past two seasons in Norman and will have two years of eligibility remaining.

This past season, Jordan appeared in all 13 games for the Sooners, including the College Football Playoff against Alabama. He ended the year with 16 total tackles and one sack. As a true freshman in 2024, he did not record any defensive stats as he worked primarily on special teams and appeared in 12 games.

Jordan played high school football at Union High in Tulsa, where he was a three-star prospect in the 2024 class. He ranked as the No. 497 overall player and No. 50 cornerback in the cycle according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services.

Devon Jordan is the 11th OU player who has made their intentions to enter the transfer portal known. He is also the third defensive back, joining cornerback Kendel Dolby and safety Marcus Wimberly.

The Sooners are coming off a 10-2 (6-2 SEC) finish in the regular season that earned them the No. 8 seed in the CFP. However, after beating Alabama earlier in the year, Oklahoma lost 34-24 on its home field in the first round against the Crimson Tide.

Now, the Sooners gear up for the offseason and they hope to regroup and make it back to the playoff in 2026. The transfer portal, both players leaving and coming in, will surely play a big part in that.

Changes coming for the transfer portal this offseason

The 15-day transfer portal this winter will be the only window, opening Jan. 2 and closing on Jan. 16. The NCAA opted to eliminate the spring transfer portal window for football, meaning this will be the only opportunity for student athletes to enter their names.

The move to a one-time-only portal is supposed to allow schools to finish their season with their entire team before the transfer portal opens. As has been the previous standard, athletes on College Football Playoff teams still playing would have 5 days beginning the day after their team’s final game to enter the transfer portal.

This season’s CFP semifinals are set for Jan. 8 and 9. The CFP national championship game is scheduled for Jan. 19 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.