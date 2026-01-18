Colorado Buffaloes offensive line transfer Jordan Seaton has added another visit, which was recently confirmed by On3’s Hayes Fawcett. Following Seaton’s trip to the LSU Tigers, he’ll be on his way to Eugene to visit the Oregon Ducks.

Seaton is currently at LSU, visiting the Tigers this weekend. By Monday, he’ll be at Oregon. This comes after he took visits at Miami and Mississippi State as well.

Jordan Seaton is currently the fifth-ranked player in the 2026 transfer class, according to the On3 College Football Top Transfer Portal Player Rankings. Notably, he’s also the top-ranked offensive lineman available.

After playing his high school football at IMG Academy, Seaton was rated as a five-star recruit. A member of the Class of 2024, Seaton was the 18th-ranked player overall and the top-ranked offensive tackle in that recruiting cycle. He would choose to go to Colorado over Ohio State, Alabama, and Tennessee, among other programs. Coming out of high school, Charles Power shared his scouting report on Seaton.

“Polished offensive tackle who is one of the more battle-tested prospects at the position in the 2024 cycle. Measured at over 6-foot-5, 295 pounds prior to his senior season. Has a big frame and plus length for the position with arm length over 34 inches and a verified 10.75-inch hand. Dropped considerable weight as a junior after previously weighing over 330 pounds. Technically sound and well-rounded from a skill perspective. Looks ahead of the curve in pass protection. Flashes good reactive quickness. Understands pass rush plans and works to neutralize rushers. Uses his redirect skills to mirror and quick, strong hands to neutralize at the point of attack. Drops his weight and anchors on contact,” Power wrote.

“Also show some physicality and nastiness as a run blocker. Looks to move much better as a junior with the weight loss. Lined up at left tackle for St. John’s College and faced top competition on a weekly basis. Transferred to IMG Academy for his senior season. Does not have positive athletic markers other than film. Can also continue to improve his ankle flexion. Overall polish and experience against top competition makes him one of the more ready to play offensive linemen in the cycle.”

Jordan Seaton spent two seasons at Colorado. In 2024, as a true freshman, he’d immediately have his impact on the team. That included being named a Freshman All-American Offensive Tackle by On3. Then, in 2025, he became an All-Big 12 Second Team selection.

Currently, Seaton has an On3 NIL Valuation of $1.7 million. That ranks him No. 34 in the On3 NIL 100, which compiles the NIL Valuations of players across sports. The On3 NIL Valuation is a projected annual value, based on combining Roster Value and NIL Value.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.