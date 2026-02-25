Dana Altman job status: Report reveals expectation around Oregon coach for 2026-27

This season has been a struggle for Oregon. The Ducks are 10-17 overall and 3-13 in Big Ten play. Still, head coach Dana Altman isn’t expected to go anywhere, according to ESPN’s Jeff Borzello.

ESPN released a story deep diving into the full coaching carousel as the offseason gets closer. And while it’s been a frustrating 2025-2026 campaign, continuity is expected in Eugene for the 2026-2027 season.

“While speculation has surrounded Colorado‘s Tad Boyle and Oregon’s Dana Altman seemingly every season, both are likely to be back in their positions for the 2026-27 campaign, sources told ESPN,” Borzello wrote.

Oregon has won two of its last three games heading into Wednesday night against Wisconsin. Prior to that, the Ducks were on a ten-game losing streak.

They started the year on a four-game winning streak before dropping their next five. They then won four out of five to improve to 8-6, but it’s been downhill ever since.

Oregon still ‘fully committed’ to Altman as head coach

Altman has been the head man at Oregon since 2010. In that time, he’s led the Ducks to a 380-179 record, including 183-112 in conference play, spanning from the Pac-10 to the Pac-12 to the Big Ten.

This will almost certainly be the first season where Altman isn’t in some sort of postseason since 1996-1997 at Creighton. He’s led Oregon to nine NCAA Tournament appearances, with runs to the Final Four and Elite Eight, in addition to three more runs to the Sweet 16.

“Altman is in the midst of his worst season since going 7-19 at Creighton in 1994-95, with the Ducks currently 10-17 (3-13 Big Ten),” Borzello said. “Before this season, he had won at least 20 games in 15 straight seasons and went to the past two NCAA tournaments.

“But after a season beset by injuries, there’s no expectation for any change or a retirement. Oregon also remains fully committed to the longtime head coach.”

Oregon has four games remaining on its 2025-2026 schedule. It starts on Wednesday at home against Wisconsin. The Ducks will then have a two-game road trip at Northwestern and No. 10 Illinois before wrapping up the year at home against Washington.

Oregon has played 27 games this year, but just two rostered players have appeared in all 27. Nate Bittle leads the team in scoring at 16.7 points per game, but he’s only played in 20 games. Jackson Shelstad has 15.6 points per night, but he’s only played in 12 games.