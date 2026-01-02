Oregon running back Jay Harris plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, On3’s Pete Nakos has learned. He started his college career at Division II Northwest Missouri State.

Harris spent two seasons at Oregon and became a contributor in 2025. Across 10 games, he totaled 116 rushing yards and a touchdown while also totaling three receptions for 57 yards.

At the Division II level, Harris was a first team All-American as he ran for 1,433 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2023. That came after he totaled 398 yards and nine touchdowns as a true freshman in 2022 after missing the first four games of the year.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire.

The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.

Jay Harris played high school football at Wentzville (Mo.) Timberland before arriving at Northwest Missouri State. A redshirt junior, he will have one season of eligibility remaining.

Harris’ pending departure comes as Oregon is continuing its run in the College Football Playoff. The Ducks dominated Texas Tech in Thursday’s quarterfinal game at the Orange Bowl en route to a 23-0 victory. That sent them to the Peach Bowl, where a rematch with No. 1 seed Indiana awaits.

As for what’s next for the Ducks, Dan Lanning said the five-hour flight hopefully presented an opportunity to watch another game on the way back to Eugene. From there, it’s about checking everyone’s health and diving head-first into preparation for Indiana. Remember, the Hoosiers are the only team to beat Oregon this year after getting the victory at Autzen Stadium.

“It always starts with us,” Lanning said. “That’s where we’re going to go back and look at this game and say, okay, what did we do really well. Let’s go to the doctor, let’s figure out what kind of medicine we’ve got to take for the next game because I think that’s always the greatest indicator of what you have to improve, when you start to analyze what you have in front of you.

“Then we’ll have kind of a bonus day here tomorrow and then we’ll hop right into a normal week prep, Sunday prep. I don’t even know what day today is. Today is Saturday in my mind. But we’ll get a bonus day, and then it’ll be Sunday the next day.”