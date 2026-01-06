Oklahoma State sophomore transfer EDGE Armstrong Nnodim has committed to Penn State, per On3’s Pete Nakos.

Nnodim, who was a three-star recruit out of Horn in the 2024 class, recorded 11 tackles and one sack for the Cowboys this season.

Penn State entered the 2025 fresh off an appearance in the College Football Semifinals, but parted ways with head coach James Franklin following a 3-3 start to the year. To replace Franklin, Penn State hired Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell. Across 10 seasons in Ames, Campbell led the Cyclones to a 72-55 record.

“Our discipline has got us to play and beat the best of the best,” Campbell explained during an appearance on Josh Pate’s Speaker Series, adding that the ability to play together was a constant in every successful team he’s coached. “Those values still reside in any championship football team and football program. That’s what’s going to have to reside at Penn State.”

“We can’t worry about 1-0 or this or that,” he concluded. “We’ve got to worry about one day at a time, creating great championship habits and the opportunity to be what we say we are.”

Penn State’s Transfer Portal Additions

Armstrong Nnodim is now the 23rd Transfer Portal addition for Penn State. 20 of these 23 transfers followed head coach Matt Campbell from Iowa State.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire.

The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.