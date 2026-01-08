Former Kentucky cornerback transfer Quaysheed Scott has committed to South Carolina out of the NCAA transfer portal, On3 has learned. Scott entered the portal on Jan. 5.

Scott is a South Carolina native who drew heavy interest from the Gamecocks coming out of high school. Per GamecockCentral, he nearly flipped to Shane Beamer out of high school.

A member of the 2024 recruiting class, he was a four-star recruit per the Rivals Industry Rankings, which is a proprietary algorithm that compiles ratings and rankings from all four primary recruiting media services. Per On3’s ratings, he was a top 300 recruit and a four-star prospect.

