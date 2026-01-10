Former Purdue wide receiver Nitro Tuggle has committed to South Carolina, via the NCAA Transfer Portal, per On3’s Hayes Fawcett. Tuggle only spent one season at Purdue after playing the 2024 campaign at Georgia.

In his lone campaign with the Boilermakers, Tuggle made 12 appearances and 11 starts. He tallied 34 catches for 500 yards and a team-high four touchdowns. His 500 receiving yards were the second-most on Purdue.

As a true freshman at Georgia, Tuggle played in eight games. He notched three catches for 34 total yards.

Nitro Tuggle played high school football at NorthWood (IN), where he was a four-star prospect. He was the No. 127 overall player and No. 23 wide receiver in the 2024 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

Tuggle is the 10th player to commit to South Carolina this offseason, via the NCAA Transfer Portal. At the time of his commitment to the Gamecocks, Tuggle was the No. 98 wide receiver in On3’s 2026 Transfer Portal Player Rankings. He will be far from the only standout on South Carolina’s roster next season.

Quarterback LaNorris Sellers, wide receiver Nyck Harbor and EDGE Dylan Stewart have each declared they will be returning to South Carolina for the 2026 campaign. The Gamecocks will be hungry for a bounce-back season after posting a 5-7 record in 2025.

It was a disappointing finish for the Gamecocks, who began the season ranked No. 13 in the country. Nonetheless, South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer is confident his team will have an excellent season next year.

“I hate that we’ve gone through this,” Beamer said. “I hate it for the seniors that don’t come back. But I can one billion percent promise you this. When we have a hell of a season in 2026 and when I’m doing this press conference after the Clemson game next year and we finished a regular season because of the success that we’re going to have next season, I know we will.

“We’re going to look back at this season and say, ‘It sucked going through it. But, because of what we went through in ’25, it led us to what we just did in ’26.’”

